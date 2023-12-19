The Lok Sabha took up the discussion on the three criminal law reform bills on Tuesday after the suspension of 95 MPs from opposition parties, with the parliamentarians commonly appreciating the government for shifting the focus on justice delivery which will help restore trust in the legal system.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will respond on Wednesday to the debate on Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023 that aim to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act respectively.

Use of modern technology

Senior BJP MP and former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar said lauded the emphasis on the use of modern technology in the bill by way of enlarging the definition of primary evidence to include use of digital tools used in crime.

“This is the age of technology and information; various provisions in this bill ensure the promotion of digital records, usage of laptop, trial can happen digitally under new provisions,” the BJP MP said. This amendment in the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023 came in for praise from other MPs like BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab and BJP’s PP Chaudhari and Tejaswi Surya.

With the Bills reflecting the government’s seriousness over crimes against women and child, Surya said for the first time death penalty for gangrape of minors was a welcome step which would go a long way in protecting and empowering them besides offering justice. He also said that similarly damage to public property has also been made an offence by expanding the definition of mischief.

The time-bound scientific investigation and trial that the proposed three bills seek to bring into the criminal justice system was favorably discussed by the MPs from the ruling party as they stated that it would cut down on delays and improve conviction rate across the country which is very low.

Focus on Justice delivery

The old laws were only punishment oriented but the amended but the bills show that the focus now would be on delivery of justice to people, BJP MP from Pali PP Chaudhary said while participating in the debate.

Interestingly, two BJP MPs who were former Director General of Police, Satpal Singh and VD Ram, requested the government to make statement before the police admissible as evidence which exists in some foreign countries, which they pleaded was necessary to restore trust in the khakhi uniform. “We can trust Income Tax, and ED and not police, why, Singh questioned. We are willing to trust them for our security but not for evidence. There are blacksheep in every department but for few we should not label the entire police department, he added.

VD Ram said that precautions can be brought to increase accountability and severe punishment if police records tainted statements which is the reason for not making it admissible as evidence.

Both also sought increasing of punishment in food adulteration which has been slightly enhanced in comparison to the old laws.