AnAAP government will provide free schooling, medical treatment in Gujarat: Kejriwal

Ahmedabad, Aug 22: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free healthcare and schooling in poll-bound Gujarat. The latest promises add up to the earlier bunch of promises that includes free electricity, ending ‘raid raaj’, door-step government services to root-out corruption under the AAP Government post the Gujarat polls.

On Ahmedabad visit with his deputy Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal hard-sold the Delhi model of schooling and healthcare in the BJP-ruled Gujarat. The saffron party has been ruling Gujarat for about 27 years and the next assembly polls are due in December this year.

"Gujarat's people are fed-up with the BJP regime for past 27 years. We are running a positive campaign and assure the people of Gujarat to liberate them from price rise and unemployment," Kejriwal said at a media briefing in Ahmedabad. AAP has been campaigning full-throttle with Kejriwal making multiple visits each month since July.

"We promise to provide free and quality education to every child in Gujarat. We will give a complete makeover to the government schools and make them comparable with private ones. Also, we will restrict private schools from making undue rise in fees. We have implemented this in Delhi," he said adding that all vacant teachers' posts in Gujarat schools will be filled once voted to power.

‘Free treatment for all’

On the healthcare front, the Delhi Chief Minister promised the people of Gujarat a free treatment in government hospital irrespective of their income background. "Every person in Gujarat will get free and good treatment, medicines and tests at government hospitals. There will be no eligibility requirements such as BPL (below poverty line) cards," Kejriwal said and promised to facelift the government hospitals to match facilities in private hospitals.

Kejriwal has also assured resolution of all pending wage-related issues of the State transport employees and appealed the conductors and drivers of the State Transport buses to advocate for a change of regime in Gujarat by convincing passengers to vote for "Jhadu".

"I know they (transport department employees) have very low salaries. Within a month of coming to power, we will address all their demands. I appeal to conductors and drivers, you convince each of your passengers to vote for 'Jhadu', and I will get your issues resolved," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal and Sisodia will address a townhall in North Gujarat as a public reach-out measure. On Tuesday the two will visit Bhavnagar in Saurashtra.