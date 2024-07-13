Shah Rukh Khan touching the feet of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Rajinikanth shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to Kim and Khloe Kardashian making a stylish entry... These were some of the scenes from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant nuptials which have been dubbed as the “wedding of the year” by many.

After months of grand pre-wedding celebrations in different instalments, Anant -- youngest Ambani scion -- tied the knot with Radhika, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, on Friday night in Mumbai.

Social media is flooded with clips of film and media celebrities attending the grand celebration, which took place at the Jio World Drive, a convention centre built and owned by the Ambani family.

Photo: KUNAL PATIL Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani arrives with his son Anant Ambani and wife Nita Ambani for Anant and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai

Photo: - Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani, sons Akash and Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal, poses for pictures upon their arrival for Anant and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Friday

Photo: - Cricketers Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Photo: - Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth with his family upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024. (PTI Patil)(PTI07_12_2024_000361B)

Photo: - Actor Suniel Shetty with his wife Mana Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty, son-in-law and cricketer K. L. Rahul and son Ahan Shetty at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai

Photo: - Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya Bachchan and their family members upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_12_2024_000367A)

Photo: - Former United Kingdom prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai

Photo: - Cricketer MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva poses for pictures at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai

Photo: - Actor Sanjay Dutt with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their children at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai

Photo: - Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_12_2024_000301B)

1 / 0 Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their wedding ceremony, in Mumbai