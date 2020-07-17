News

Andaman and Nicobar hit by 4.8-magnitude earthquake

PTI Port Blair | Updated on July 17, 2020

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 10-km, it said.

