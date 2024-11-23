Andhra Pradesh Chief MInister N Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated the Mahayuti alliance for winning a “historic mandate” in Maharashtra.
The victory reflects people’s continued trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose strategic vision, transformative policies and devotion to the people are paving the way for a ‘Viksit Bharat’,’‘ Naidu said in a tweet on Saturday.
