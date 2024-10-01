Andhra Pradesh Government has notified a new liquor policy for next two years to issue licenses for about 3,396 liquor outlets across the state.

The retail business, which is now being handled by the Government outlets will be entirely handed over to the private players.

As per the notification, the liquor policy will be in force from October 12, 2024 to September 30, 2026. The online application process is open from today and the award licences will be done through a lotter to be done on October 11.

The license fee has been fixed from ₹50 lakh to ₹85 lakh depending on the population of the area.

In addition to the retail outlets, for which notification has been issued, premier liquor outlets will also be permitted with a validity of license for a period of five years.

By reducing various taxes, the lowest price of a quarter bottle of liquor (depending on brands) has been brought down to ₹99.