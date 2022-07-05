Andhra Pradesh to give tabs to all class 8 students in government schools

Hyderabad, July 5

The Andhra Pradesh Government will distribute tabs to all class 8 students studying in government schools.

“Each tab will cost around Rs 12,000 and 4.70 lakh students will benefit from this initiative, to be undertaken at a total expenditure of about Rs 500 crore,’‘ said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Adoni, Kurnool, after formally kicking of education for school children under the Jaganna Vidya Deevena scheme on Tuesday.

The state government recently tied up with Byjus to provide school students technology support. ”Once all education content is uploaded into the tabs, preparation will become easy and when our students write the CBSE exams in 2025, they will be highly successful,’‘ Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said the Government has distributed education kits for school students for the third consecutive year.

Each kit contains three pairs of school uniforms, text books in English and Telugu medium, notebooks, workbooks, a belt, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks.

The government spent Rs 650 crore, Rs 725 crore and Rs 931 crore on providing education kits to students in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively, the Chief Minister said, according to a release.