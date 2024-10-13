The Mumbai regional round of the 21st edition of The Hindu businessline Cerebration Quiz 2024 took place on October 6, featuring six skilful participants.

After an intense showdown spanning four competitive rounds, Aniruddha Dutta of Tata Consultancy Services emerged victorious with 45 points. Abhishek Kumar of Waanee.ai secured second place with 35 points and Shantanu Sharma of Essar – Avid Learning came in third with 30 points. With this the six-city regional rounds are over setting the stage for the finals.

This prestigious corporate quiz championship, organized by The Hindu businessline is open to corporate executives, business professionals, and other quiz aficionados, offering a grand prize of ₹1.5 lakh, with ₹75,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for the third.

The initial online screening round attracted over 3,600 participants, showcasing the quiz’s widespread appeal and reach. The competition aims to identify the top quizzing talents from six cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, culminating in a grand finale.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of The Hindu businessline, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for an engaging morning of quizzing brilliance, followed by Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, and AW Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Amity University, Mumbai, wishing the participants for the regional round.

The quiz was hosted by Ajay Poonia, who kept the audience on the edge of their seats with his quick wit and engaging questions.

Quiz enthusiasts can relive the excitement by watching the top six finalists go head-to-head at https://thbl.news/BLQ2024MSM or by scanning the QR code provided.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is presented by Title Partner JK Tyre, powered by Indian Oil XP95, in association with BSE, while Amity University Mumbai is the University Partner.

Stay tuned as the top winners from each region will now gear up for the grand finale happening on October 20 at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai, where the best minds from across the nation will battle it out for the ultimate title.