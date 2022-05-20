Anjali Pandey of Cummins India bags the CII EXCON Committed Leader Award 

Anjali Pandey, Engines and Components Business Unit Leader at Cummins India has been awarded with the Committed Leader Award at CII EXCON 2022 in Bengaluru for her efforts to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace.

Commenting on receiving the CII’s Committed Leader Award, Anjali Pandey, said, “Diversity and inclusion is not just the right thing to do; it is the right way of running the business by fully capitalizing on the value that diversity can bring. I believe that it is critical to our ability to innovate and win in the market”.

She added, “At Cummins, it is clearly a business imperative. We constantly encourage everyone to achieve their full potential by providing meaningful work opportunities and building inclusive and equitable teams to create better outcomes for our stakeholders”.

The company has taken active measures to increase its female representation resulting in an increase in gender diversity ratio from 5 to 32 per cent over the last two decades, which is a significant achievement for a manufacturing organization, the release added.