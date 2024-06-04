The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena (JS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front (NDA alliance) is marching towards a sweeping victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

As per vote count trends by noon Tuesday, the front has a clear lead in 157 constituencies out a total of 175, while the ruling YSRCP leads in the rest.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, TDP leaders N Lokesh and actor Nandamuri Bala Krishna are leading with huge majorities.

While Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in Pulivendula, all other ministers and senior leaders of the party including Botsa Satyanarayana, actress Roja, Ambati Rambabu, and Kodali Nani are trailing.

The supporters of TDP and Jana Sena are already taking out huge processions across the state in celebration even as senior officials and party leaders are making a beeline to the residence of Naidu.

The YSRCP office at Tadepalli looks deserted as the supporters who had gathered there in the morning in huge numbers were seen leaving as the trend goes against the party.

