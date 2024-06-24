Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved five decisions taken by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on assuming charge including the increase in elderly pension from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per month.

In its maiden meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Amaravati, the Cabinet took a slew of decisions. The five schemes the files of which were cleared by Naidu earlier included clearance for Mega DSC Notification for recruitment of 16,347 teachers, annulment of the land titling act, increase in elderly pension, restoration of the Anna canteens for providing meals at ₹5 per plate and conduct of skill census in the State. They are now formally approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also took a decision on renaming the State University of Health Sciences after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao. The previous government of YSR Congress Party led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy changed the name of the NTR University to Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.

With this, five of the ‘Super Six’ promises made the NDA government in the State in its pre-poll manifesto have been implemented. The remaining promise, provision of free travel to women in the State-run RTC buses, is likely to be implemented soon

The Cabinet also decided to release six white papers on the key issues of finances, Polavaram, Amaravati, Power, liquor and environment soon.