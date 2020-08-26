AP Cabinet clears Bhavanapadu Port DPR by RITES, focus now on land acquisition, fund raising

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
Following the recent Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approval for development of the Bhavanapadu port and the detailed project report prepared by RITES, the Government is now focussing on land acquisition and fund raising ₹3,669.95 crore project.
The port is in Srikakulam District.
While the DPR prepared for the development of Ramayapatnam Port, in Prakasham District was already approved and administrative sanction accorded, the RITES draft DPR for Bhavanapadu was approved in the recent Cabinet meet. TATA Consulting Engineers was selected for rendering Project Management Consultancy Services for development of Bhavanapadu Port.
Under the phase I, the project will have three general cargo berths and one bulk cargo berth and infrastructure spread over 500 acres to be completed within 36 months. While the estimated cost is ₹3,669.95 in phase one, including the cost of land ₹261 crore supported by the State for acquiring 500 acres land, the Government has accorded permission to raise debt of ₹2,123 crore with the appropriate support of the State Government. It is proposed to utilise certain portion of its revenue as equity and through an escrow account in future for debt funding/servicing.
With efforts now underway to develop the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), the State Government sees immense potential for ports and has charted out plans to develop ports at Kakinada SEZ Port in East Godavari and Machilipatnam Port in Krishna district. The Kakinada SEZ Port has been awarded to GMR SEZ Gateway.
As a part of the overall development of the State, Andhra Pradesh Government is keen on developing these four non-major ports to cater to the increasing demand of various types of bulk and container cargo etc., which is expected to increase to 300-350 million tonnes by 2024-25, as per estimates.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...