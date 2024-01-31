Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has ratified fresh investment proposals worth ₹22,30 2crore in green energy projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) along with a proposal to provide bank guarantee for loans worth ₹1500 crore for power distribution companies (Discoms) in the State.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati also decided to take the Geneva-based educational organisation IB as a partner for training the teachers of government schools and staff of the education department in handling IB syllabus that would be introduced from the academic year 2025-26.

The Cabinet has also decided to increase the retirement age of non-teaching staff of universities and higher educational institutions to 62 and fill 27 vacancies in the Legislature secretariat.

‘Green-signal’

It has given green-signal to implement the welfare calendar for February and release ₹5060.04crore towards the fourth tranche of YSR Cheyutha benefitting 26, 98, 931 SC, ST, BC and minority women of 45 to 60 years age.

The Cabinet has also decided to appoint Secretaries for all 13, 171 Village Panchayats having population of more than 500 people besides creating the post of Registrar in RGUKT by amending the Law.

It has also approved a proposal to issue a bank guarantee to APDISCOMS to raise a loan of ₹1500 crore for extending distribution network, allot 1272.7acres of land to Greenko Pvt Ltd in Nandyala district for establishing solar power units and 42 acres for establishing IIT City in Tirupati district.

The Cabinet has decided to reduce VAT on natural gas from 24.5 per cent to 5 per cent and amend rules of Advocates Welfare Fund 1987 besides accepting the 4th State Finance Commission Report and the Government Life Insurance Fund 2024 proposals.

It has decided to exempt 5376 families displaced due to Pulichintala Project from paying registration and user charges of₹60crore on allotment of house sites under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu.

The Cabinet has also decided to establish AP Legislature Institute of Legislative Study and Training to train newly elected legislature members besides allotting 500 square yards and 1000 square yards of house sites to Chess player Alana Meenakshi Kolagatla and Tennis player Saketh Myneni respectively.

The State government has decided to conduct Budget sessions of the Assembly for three days from February 5, 2024. The vote-on-account budget is likely to be tabled on February 5.