Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the flood-affected areas to get a first-hand view of the extensive damage.

“We will also prepare a comprehensive action plan to prevent recurrence of the damage. The neglect of the Krishna River and Budameru in the last five years by the previous YSRCP government resulted in this high level of damage,’‘ the Chief Minister told newspersons in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

While the flood inflow to the Prakasam Barrage has come down, the water levels in the Budameru river are still a cause of concern.

The relief operations have been stepped up further. Scores of municipal workers and fire tenders from all districts in Andhra Pradesh have arrived in Vijayawada to hasten clearing operations.

Nearly 2100 municipal staff and 100 fire trenders are working round-the clock in flood affected areas to clear the mud and ensure sanitation.

“We have deployed 32 IAS officers in relief operations and entrusted responsibility of 179 Gram Sachivalayas to 179 senior officers,’‘ Naidu said.

Food packets, water bottles and other essential goods are being distributed by the relief teams.

As per the Government data, 32 people lost lives so far in the floods since Saturday in the State so far.

Central team: The central team (inter-ministerial team) will visit the flood-affected districts of Krishna, NTR, Guntur and other districts in the state on Thursday.

A central team led by Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary, Union Home Department (DM and PM) will visit the flood affected areas and directly observe the flood damage and talk directly to the flood victims.

