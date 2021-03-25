Appetite for hiring is up; 32% of recruiters confirm hiring for new jobs: Naukri Survey

Naukri.com, an online job platform, carried out a Hiring Outlook survey that revealed 51 per cent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organisations.

According to the survey report, the appetite for hiring is up as 32 per cent of recruiters confirm that they would be hiring for new jobs. Notably, only five per cent of surveyed recruiters have put the hiring on hold, compared to 11 per cent in September 2020.

Many businesses were impacted during the pandemic and as a result, job security was

threatened across multiple sectors. However, lay-offs are at a halt, with just one per cent of recruiters indicated lay-offs in their organisation, compared to 36 per cent in the earlier survey.

Further, almost 40 per cent of the recruiters expect hiring to go back to pre-pandemic levels in the next three months itself. This is in contrast with the sentiments from an earlier survey wherein only 20 per cent of recruiters expected hiring to return to normalcy within three months.

The survey report observed that IT roles remain the most in-demand with 50 per cent of recruiters indicating strong hiring in this segment. Roles in Marketing and Business Development are also gaining traction, with almost 38 per cent of recruiters expressing intent to hire for these roles.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said in a statement, “Hiring outlook showcases an upbeat sentiment amongst the recruiters and consultants. In fact, employers are also positive about extending increments to their employees.”

He added, “This is a strong indicator that businesses are moving towards actioning their growth plans and not just survival or business continuity strategies. With digitisation being the key priority across companies, it is encouraging to see the IT sector lead hiring in the coming months.”

The survey further noted that 27 per cent of recruiters plan to rollout increments greater than 15 per cent in their respective organisations while the most opted for increment bracket is 5-10 per cent as per 35 per cent of the recruiters.

As markets have stabilised, one-third of recruiters expect attrition in the range of 10 - 20 per cent, while another seven per cent foresee attrition levels greater than 20 per cent.

The survey covered multiple aspects of job creation trends/forecasts as well as jobseeker behaviour. The survey covered areas including job opportunities and increments amongst others.

The company revealed that 1384 recruiters and consultants representing over 10 major sectors participated in this edition of the Hiring Outlook. Responses from the participants were collected online using a detailed questionnaire.