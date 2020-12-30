Approval for Covid-19 vaccine: Experts panel undecided yet; to meet again on January 1

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The independent expert committee advising the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Covid-19 vaccines met in New Delhi on Wednesday, even as the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) gave emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca-Oxford University’s vaccine candidate.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the DCGI said the analysis of additional data and information provided by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) is still going on. It will meet again on Friday, an official statement said.
The statement added that the SEC met to consider the Emergency Use Authorisation request of Pfizer, SII and Bharat Biotech. Further time was requested on behalf of Pfizer. The SEC perused the additional data presented by SII and Bharat Biotech, and this process is still going on. The SEC will convene again on Friday.
The British approval for the AZ-Oxford vaccine just ahead of the New Year comes as good news for those awaiting the vaccine in India.
In India, the vaccine, branded as Covishield, is being produced and marketed by Pune-based SII, which is said to have stockpiled 50 million doses ahead of the DCGI approval. SII CEO Adar Poonawala said the firm would be able to supply 300 million doses by July.
AZ, in a statement, said it released the first doses of the vaccine in the UK on Wednesday, making it possible to commence vaccination in early 2021. This is the second vaccine to get emergency approval in the UK after the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine. In the US, vaccines of both Pfizer and Moderna have received the green signal.
The authorisation provided in the UK is for the active immunisation of individuals 18 years or older. It recommends two doses administered with an interval of four to 12 weeks. “This regimen was shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisation of more than 14 days after the second dose,” a note from the British company said.
Covishield is said to be more suitable for the Indian market in terms of storage and distribution. SII is expected to produce and market the vaccine in India as well as other low- and middle-income countries. Though a trial participant in Chennai claimed that he suffered acute encephalopathy after receiving the Covishield shot, the company rejected the charge.
Pascal Soriot, CEO of AZ, said the vaccine has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated and simple to administer. It is “supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit.” Matt Hancock, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, was quoted as saying it was a moment to celebrate British innovation. “Not only are we responsible for discovering the first treatment to reduce mortality for Covid-19, this vaccine will also be made available to some of the poorest regions of the world at a low cost,” he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...