Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare. Chandra is a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Meanwhile, senior bureaucrat Sanjay Jaju has been appointed as the new Information and Broadcasting Secretary, in place of Chandra. Jaju, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state of Telangana.

Besides them, eight other senior officers have been appointed in different central government departments and in Lokpal.

A Neerja, currently Additional Secretary, Department of Fertilisers has been appointed as Special Secretary in the same department. 

Also, Ashish Kumar Bhutani has been appointed as Secretary at Ministry of Cooperation. 

