As Covid cases rise, Saudi bans citizens from travel to India, 15 other countries

Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from travelling to India and 15 other countries where the pandemic continues to remain unstable.

The 15 other countries where Saudi citizens have been barred from travel include Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela, Belarus, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Republic of Indonesia.

The ban was reportedly notified on Saturday.

Indians are allowed entry into the country and there is no ban on them yet.

Meanwhile, on Monday, India reported 2,022 fresh Coronavirus infections over a 24-hour period, taking the total tally to 4,31,38,393. Active cases, however, dipped to 14,832, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country reported 46 fresh deaths that included 43 backlog cases from Kerala, one fresh death from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The country’s recovery rate remains at 98.75 per cent.

A decrease of 123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Positivity rate

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.49 per cent, data from the ministry said.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country – across first, second and precautionary shots – stood at 192.38 crore.