ASCI asks brands to validate pandemic-related claims in ads

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has asked companies to ensure that advertisements featuring Covid19-related claims of boosting immunity or preventing coronavirus are substantiated with evidence that is backed by recognised health organisations, regulatory-approved clinical research or recognised medical or technical literature.
The self-regulatory industry body is releasing an advisory on Covid-19 related advertisements to protect consumers from misleading claims as the country grapples with the pandemic.
“Advertisers should be able to substantiate (direct or indirect) claims of immunity against or treatment for Covid-19) supported by either technical support recognised or approved by health authorities such as WHO, ICMR, Health Ministry, Ayush Ministry, DCGI, CDC (USA), or health organisations of similar stature or by well-recognised medical/technical literature or by regulatory-approved clinical research conducted by a recognised medical institute/laboratory,” the advisory stated.
Manisha Kapoor, Secretary General, ASCI, told BusinessLine that the advisory has been formulated after consultation with various technical experts. “ASCI’s code has comprehensive guidelines on misleading ads. Companies are launching new products in response to the evolving needs of consumers during this pandemic. But we want them to ensure that their claims and promises are backed by adequate substantiation to safeguard consumers’ interest,” she added.
Even the companies in categories such as home appliances or textiles, have been coming out with products with Covid-19 prevention claims in recent times. ASCI has advised companies that make products that do not come under the ambit of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act (products that are not consumed or applied on human bodies), to be “particularly cautious” with claims about their products having the ability to prevent, boost immunity or provide treatment of Covid-19 in their advertisements.
ASCI has also urged advertisers to avoid claiming destruction or removal of any other virus other than coronavirus in their advertisement as consumers are likely to misinterpret such claims in the current circumstances. “In case advertisers choose to claim removal of any other virus in their advertisement, they should include a disclaimer such as “Claim not applicable to coronavirus (Covid-19)” or a similar message with the disclaimer size and position as per the Disclaimer Guideline of ASCI,” it added. Kapoor pointed that the ASCI’s code prescribes that advertisers should not make claims that distort facts or mislead consumers by implications or omissions and should not exploit consumer trust.
ASCI has also asked brands promoting products in categories such a ayurveda, naturopathy, unani or homeopathy to ensure their advertisements adhere to the order issued in April by the Ministry of Ayush.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...