Ashoka shortlists 12 Indian teenagers for global Young Changemakers Programme

Ashoka Innovators for the Public, a non-profit organisation that identifies and supports social entrepreneurs across the globe, today announced that it has shortlisted 12 teenagers from India for the first Global edition of their Young Changemakers Programme.

In a press statement, the global NGO, which supports a large network of changemakers and social innovators, said that the programme focuses on the role of young people as influencers and co-leaders.

The 12 young individuals between 12-20 years age group have been selected based on their entrepreneurial initiatives and social impact from over 1,200 nominations, the release added.

A high-power panel has shortlisted the nominees for the young changemakers programme are based on their social initiatives in the areas ranging from animal care to hygiene and waste management, etc.

Global platform

The programme will expose the young candidates to a global platform where they shall be given access to co-leadership boot camps, media partnerships, public speaking platforms, exposure visits, strategic allies and more opportunities to groom themselves to be the influencers of youth culture in India, according to the statement.

“We at Ashoka believe that we are living in a truly historic movement where anyone can create a change. The global edition of the ‘Young Changemakers Programme’ is a step in that direction,” Yashveer Singh, Global Director, Young Changemakers Programme was quoted in the statement.

Founded in 1980, with a mission to make ‘Everyone a Changemaker’, Ashoka currently has a network of changemakers and social innovators with more than 3,500 social entrepreneurs across 93 countries.