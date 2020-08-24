At least 90 feared trapped in building collapse south of Mumbai

At least 90 people were feared trapped in the debris of a five-storey building which collapsed south of Mumbai on Monday, according to police in Maharashtra.

The building, which comprised around 47 flats, caved in on Monday evening, a police statement said.

Authorities said 28 people were pulled out by rescue teams amid heavy monsoon rains and local residents had joined the operation at the disaster site in Mahad, an industrial town about 200 km (125 miles) south of Mumbai.

The number of dead is yet to be ascertained.

Local TV channels showed footage of the debris with locals and police trying to salvage the trapped people. The TV footage also showed at least one ambulance leaving the area as people surrounding it made frantic phone calls.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured the local administration of all possible support for speedy rescue and relief work, his office said on Twitter.