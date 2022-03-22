Water conversation has become a mass movement: PM Modi

Water conservation has become a mass movement over the last few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on World Water Day, observed on March 22, every year.

"On World Water Day, let's reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. He noted that the nation is undertaking steps like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation.

Since 1993, the world observed the day to highlight the importance of freshwater, firstly adopted by the UN General Assembly conference on Environmental and Development in Rio De Janeiro in 1992. The IGRAC (International Groundwater Resources Assessment Centre) proposed ‘Groundwater: Making The Invisible Visible’ as the theme of World Water Day 2022. The core focus of observing World Water Day was to inspire action towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030, the United Nations noted.

The Prime Minister appreciated all individuals and organisations working towards conserving water. He shared a video showcasing the importance of water preservation and his government's effort in this regard on Twitter.

अद्भिः सर्वाणि भूतानि जीवन्ति प्रभवन्ति च।।



