Remsons Industries, a leading producer of cables and shifters for automotive industry, has signed an agreement to make a majority investment in automotive sensor division of Uni-Automation, a renowned sensor technology firm.

The strategic move marks a significant milestone in Remsons commitment to innovation and expansion in the automotive and off-highway industry.

With Uni-Automations expertise in sensor technology, Remsons is poised to strengthen its position as a manufacturer of complete systems with embedded sensors.

The new products will widen Remsons portfolio of offerings to domestic and global customers. Automotive sensor market has been growing on deep penetration of embedded technology in legacy platforms and increased adoption of Electric Vehicles which has higher per unit sensor requirements.

Since Sensor requirements are platform agnostic, entering into this technology will gives fillip to Remsons’ new offerings.

Rahul Kejriwal, Executive Director, Remsons said Uni-Automation has exceptional track record in developing modern sensor technologies which will complement the company’s existing capabilities perfectly.

Vidhyadhar Mahajan, Chairman, Uni-Automation said the combined expertise and market reach of both companies will unlock new opportunities and deliver even greater value to customers.

KDA Corporate Advisors LLP acted as the transaction advisors and DBS Law acted as legal advisors to Remsons Industries.

Remsons Industries is an automotive OEM components manufacturer supplying to two, three and four wheeler vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles all over India and automotive OEM’s globally since last 50 years.

Founded 35 years ago, Uni-Automation has earned a stellar reputation in sensor technology, serving a diverse range of industries including Space, Defence, Locomotive, Automotive and Off-Highway Industries. Uni-Automations’ product offering includes sensors for measurement of distance & displacement, temperature, color and defect detection.