Immunity-boosting food products, which used to be a rage during the pandemic, seem to have fallen out of favour, with a majority of consumers saying they are no longer on the top of the agenda. Exotic fruits and vegetables are perceived to be healthy by consumers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, according to a study.

Despite growing concerned about their health, only 13 per cent of customers choose millets and whole grains. This signals a significant gap between health awareness and consumer choices.

The study, Choose Goodness: A Comprehensive Analysis of Health-Conscious Grocery Choices, surveyed over 34,000 customers in in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in December 2023.

Simpli Namdhari, a veg omni channel retailer, conducted the study, aiming to capture what customers want to shop in 2024 and their perception of healthy food choices.

It found that despite increased concerns about their health and intentions to buy healthy food, there was a lack of awareness about nutrition-rich foods.

“Immunity-boosting foods were a top preference for customers during the pandemic. However, in the aftermath, customer awareness and interest have dwindled, with 65 per cent of customers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad saying they don’t buy immunity-boosting foods,” it said.

“About 38 per cent of customers in Bengaluru and 34 per cent in Hyderabad are concerned about their health and are willing to pay a premium for healthier food options. However, many customers aren’t aware of the foods that could help them on their journey,” the study said.

“As many as 64 per cent of customers are oblivious to an array of exotic fruits and vegetables and their associated nutritional advantages. About 35 per cent of customers in Bengaluru and 30 per cent in Hyderabad perceive exotic foods as healthy,” it said.

“Increased education on the benefits of millets and whole grains, coupled with accessible options in retail outlets, can empower consumers to make more informed choices,” it said.

