Back-to-office: IT companies on rethink mode on Omicron fears

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The fear of Omicron has triggered discussions among several C-Suite executives on how to go about with return-to-office strategies. With reports suggesting that Omicron cases might see a peak in February, IT firms are in a ‘wait-and-watch’ mode.
“As of now, there is no change in plans of IT firms to make at least 30-40 per cent of the employees return to offices by March. There is no suspension of the earlier intimations that want the staff to come back to offices in a staggered manner,” Bharani Kumar Aroll, President of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), told BusinessLine.
He, however, admitted that the firms are keenly watching the situation. “It is a kind of wait-and-watch situation. The firms are watching how the numbers (Omicron cases) are growing up,” he said.
Unlike in the second wave, the IT firms are now in a comfortable position as over 80 per cent of the employees have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
“I don’t see stringent lockdowns coming in the way, but I think there will be some cautious approach of people going back to work-from-home model for a while before they really start (returning to offices),” Karthik Natarajan, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Cyient, said.
“There will be short term disruptions. We are seeing that right now in the USA. Just over the last 14 days, there is a growth of 50 per cent in the number of cases,” a top executive of a multinational IT firm said, adding, “We were hoping to reopen offices in January-February. We will keep it very flexible.”
As of now about 8-10 per cent employees of the IT and IT-enabled services companies are going to offices. The number, however, varies in when it comes to small and mid-size companies.
“While the small companies (with under 300 employees) are witnessing about 75 per cent of their employees coming to offices, the mid-sized companies (with employees in the range of 300 to 1,000) are seeing 20-25 per cent of their staff coming to offices,” Bharani Kumar said. It, however, doesn’t mean all those employees are coming back to offices for all the five days in a week. The firms are offering a hybrid model, wherein the staff can come 2-3 days a week, reducing the number of employees at the workplace at any given point of time.
The good news, he said, is that the Omicron doesn’t seem to be causing serious health issues for a while before they really start returning to normalcy.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...