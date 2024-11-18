Five flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Monday morning due to bad weather conditions in the national capital, according to an official.

The official said four flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Dehradun.

The national capital is grappling with high pollution levels that has also resulted in lower visibility levels in various parts of the city.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are at present normal," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X early morning on Monday.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

It also advised passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information.