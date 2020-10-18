BARC India ‘disappointed’ with Republic Network for disclosing, misrepresenting private, confidential communications

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India on Sunday said it is “highly disappointed” with the Republic Network for disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same.

Republic Channel had cited an email from BARC, dated October 16, to push its case in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case. The Mumbai Police had busted a racket by some news channels to show better ratings.

“BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency. BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network,” it said in its statement.