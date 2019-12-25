News

Bath & Body Works store in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 25, 2019 Published on December 25, 2019

Bath & Body Works, a leading specialty retailer of fragrant products, has opened its first flagship store in Hyderabad at Inorbit Mall, making this its ninth outlet in India. “Since 2001, Major Brands has continually introduced a selection of premium brands from across the world, giving Indian shoppers the best of the high street. With the opening of our ninth store in India at Inorbit Mall, we are sure customers will love the experience of bath and body products as well as home fragrances,” said Tushar Ved, President, Major Brands India. Major Brands is a leading franchisee for premier international fashion brands such as Aldo and Aldo Accessories.

