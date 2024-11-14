For 57 long years, the Pawar family has reigned supreme over the Baramati assembly constituency in Pune district, an unyielding fortress that has withstood every political storm. From 1967 to 1990, Sharad Pawar himself held the seat with an iron grip. And when he moved to national politics, his nephew, Ajit Pawar, took up the mantle in 1995, remaining undefeated and unchallenged through decades of shifting political sands.

Opposition parties have tried, and failed, to find a contender capable of breaking through Sharad Pawar’s impenetrable Baramati stronghold. But this time, the game has changed. The BJP has joined forces with Ajit Pawar in a bid to shatter Sharad’s decades-old dominion.

But the seasoned political maestro, Sharad Pawar, is not one to back down. He has countered this betrayal by fielding none other than Ajit’s own nephew, Yugendra, against him. No matter who emerges victorious, one thing is certain: Baramati will remain the crown jewel of the Pawar dynasty.

Ajit’s admission

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar made a seismic move by joining the BJP–Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) government as Deputy Chief Minister, seizing control of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) name and symbol from his uncle. The majority of party MLAs defected from the senior Pawar to stand with Ajit. Left with no choice, the elder statesman was forced to rebuild, creating a new party name and symbol to continue his legacy.

Ajit Pawar did not hold back, openly chastising his 84-year-old uncle for refusing to step aside and make room for him. He fielded his wife, Sunetra, against Sharad Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP, Supriya Sule, in the Lok Sabha election. But Ajit’s gamble backfired spectacularly—Supriya triumphed with a resounding margin of over 1,50,000 votes, leaving Ajit to face the sting of defeat.

“I made a mistake fielding my wife against Supriya,” Ajit admitted during a public meeting in Baramati. “But he (Sharad Pawar) has made the same mistake. Was it necessary to split the family and pit my nephew against me?” Despite the setback, Ajit remains resolute, assuring voters that he is the rightful custodian of Baramati’s future once Sharad Pawar steps back from active politics.

Ajit urges Baramati’s electorate to maintain their longstanding pattern of voting for Supriya in Lok Sabha elections and him in assembly polls.

New generation

But Sharad Pawar has crafted a different vision. “I served Baramati for nearly 30 years, and Ajit did the same for another 30 years. Now, it’s time to look ahead to the next 30 years and pass the baton to a new generation,” he told the voters, presenting his grand-nephew, Yugendra Pawar, as the future of Baramati.

Yugendra, 32, son of Shrinivas Pawar, has an impressive education in finance and insurance. He is an integral part of the family business, the Sharayu Group, which spans real estate, security, automotive, logistics, and agriculture. “The family and Baramati owe Sharad Pawar a great debt,” Yugendra pledges. “I would never betray him,” he says.

The voters of Baramati, wise and discerning, are watching with measured silence. “One thing is certain: Sharad Pawar’s influence remains unmatched,” remarks S. M. Mane, a local. “Ajit Pawar’s claims of developing Baramati over the past 25-30 years are true. But who stood behind him during those years? It was Sharad Pawar, not the BJP.”

The stage is set, and the battle lines drawn. The fate of Baramati lies in the hands of its people, as they navigate the tangled loyalties and ambitions of the Pawar family.

