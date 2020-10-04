BCCI may use Sportradar tech in IPL fixing probe

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
The Board of Cricket Control of India’s latest anti-corruption technology from Sportradar could be deployed to investigate a fresh allegation of corruption in the Dream 11 Indian Premier League 2020 being held in the UAE.
While Sportradar was roped in last month to work with the Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit, a cricketer has lodged a complaint with the unit alleging that he was approached for possible fixing activities. The BCCI has not disclosed the details of the complaint. A senior BCCI official said that the complaint is being looked into seriously and due process will be followed.
This comes just a few days after BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh told a wire agency that bookies have reached Dubai for IPL 2020. But Singh had then said the bookies have not been able to make contact with any players because everyone is in a bio-secure bubble with access to outsiders firmly out of bounds. Experts said that the alleged corruption could have happened through online channels.
The Indian Premier League was rocked by spot fixing and betting allegations in 2013 when Delhi Police arrested three cricketers, S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, on the charges of spot-fixing
