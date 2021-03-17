BCCI to suspend all age-group competitions due to surging COVID-19 cases

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a decision to suspend all age-group competitions, including the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy, after looking at the surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.
According to media reports, BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote a letter to the State associations informing them that all tournaments shall remain suspended as they would require participants to travel inter-state.
He further noted that the BCCI is assessing the present scenario for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Zee News reported.
No spectators allowed for remaining T20 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium: GCA
“The domestic season 2020-21 started unusually late owing to the countrywide lockdown on account of the global pandemic,” the letter to state associations read.
The pandemic meant that we had to wait until January 2021 to start our domestic season and as discussed in the 89th AGM, we began our season by hosting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ahead of the IPL Auction,” it added.
The letter further stated that the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy is currently underway at different centres with the final scheduled to take place on April 4. “While our endeavour was to get in as many matches as was practicable across different age groups in the season, prevailing circumstances have now forced us to suspend all age-group tournaments,” it said.
Valuation of IPL brand, franchises took a hit in 2020
“This is on account of the fact that active COVID cases are on the rise and organising tournaments requires intercity travel, strict quarantine measures, and the creation and maintenance of bio-secure bubbles for the participants,” Shah elaborated on the letter.
Shah maintained that the age-group games will most likely be planned after the IPL that is scheduled between April 9 and May 30.
“Moreover, the situation is presently not conducive in some states. Considering the fact that the 10th and 12th board examinations are also around the corner across India, it is prudent that our young athletes have the opportunity to prepare and focus on these crucial examinations,” he said.
