BDL signs $21-million contract with Airbus Defense & Space

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a $21-million export contract for Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) with Airbus Defense & Space.

Under the Contract, BDL will supply its Counter Measures Dispensing System to the Spanish entity.

NP Diwakar, Director (Technical) of BDL, and Arnal Didier Dominique, Sr Vice-President of Airbus Defense and Space, inked the deal at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“We are expanding our footprint in the global market by offering our products to friendly countries,” a BDL statement said.

The public sector firm is looking at export opportunities for offerings such as Akash Weapon System (surface-to-air missile), Astra Weapon System (air-to-air missile), Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon and Helina (air-to-surface weapon) and Light Weight Torpedo and Heavy Weight Torpedo (underwater weapons).