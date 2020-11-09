Beating pandemic blues, IIM Kozhikode secures 100% summer placements

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
IIM Kozhikode has successfully closed the Summer Placements drive for the 24th Batch of its Post Graduate Program (PGP) and the inaugural batches of PGP Liberal Studies and Management, and PGP Finance, the largest-ever batch, by Day 3 of Recruitment Week.
A key highlight of this year’s virtual placement season was the excellent participation from front-end investment banking and private equity/venture capital firms, as well as e-commerce companies. Offers in these domains doubled year-on-year during Summer Placements 2020 compared to the previous season.
The recruiters were overwhelmed by the diverse talent pool on offer at IIM Kozhikode, especially with the addition of PGP Liberal Studies and Management and PGP Finance. With 52 per cent gender diversity, the incoming batch also has more than 40 per cent students coming from non-engineering background, and more than 65 per cent students having pre-MBA work experience with some of the largest brands in the country, a release said.
This season attracted participation from 144 recruiters who offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend for two months pegged at ₹3.2 lakh. The average stipend during the internship period for the cohort stood at ₹1.88 lakh and the median at ₹2 lakh, with the top 50 per cent of students securing an average stipend of ₹2.6 lakh.
The placement drive witnessed top recruiters including Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, Deloitte USI, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, PwC and TAS extending an aggregate of 146 offers to around 27 per cent of the batch.
Sales and Marketing accounted for 26 per cent of offers on campus, and saw participation from firms such as Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Colgate Palmolive, HUL, ITC, Pidilite, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung and Vodafone Idea, among others. More than 18 per cent of the student cohorts were offered internships in the consulting domain from companies such as Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, GEP, PwC and others.
A significant segment of the student cohort was offered lucrative internships in the BFSI domain for diverse and lucrative roles such as front-end investment banking, quantitative finance, private equity, equity research and impact investing offered by Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Credit Suisse, DE Shaw, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs, among others.
Students in the IT and Analytics domain attracted offers from a mix of technology firms such as American Express, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, MX Player, and Walmart Labs, among others.
