BEML bags ₹758-crore orders for high-mobility vehicles for Indian Army

BEML, a defence public sector equipment manufacturer under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), has bagged ₹758 crore worth of orders from MoD for supply of high-mobility vehicles.

“The equipment will be manufactured at BEML’s Palakkad Plant in Kerala. BEML will supply the vehicles to the Indian Army in a span of a year,” the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

The high-mobility vehicles will play a key role in the logistics management of the Army, leveraging its exceptional cross-country capabilities. The vehicles will enable armoured fighting vehicles, troops, ammunition and stores to be moved to far-flung, difficult terrains in operational areas.