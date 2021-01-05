BEML bags ₹758-crore orders for high-mobility vehicles for Indian Army

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
BEML, a defence public sector equipment manufacturer under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), has bagged ₹758 crore worth of orders from MoD for supply of high-mobility vehicles.
“The equipment will be manufactured at BEML’s Palakkad Plant in Kerala. BEML will supply the vehicles to the Indian Army in a span of a year,” the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.
The high-mobility vehicles will play a key role in the logistics management of the Army, leveraging its exceptional cross-country capabilities. The vehicles will enable armoured fighting vehicles, troops, ammunition and stores to be moved to far-flung, difficult terrains in operational areas.
