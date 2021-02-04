BEML teams up with CSIR-NAL to develop 2 seater trainer aircraft

BEML Limited, a defence public sector undertaking, has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aeronautics Laboratory (NAL) to take up R&D in the areas of advance composite and autoclaves, mini unmanned aerial vehicles, design and analysis of aircraft structure and systems.

The company also has teamed up with NAL for joint development of two seater trainer aircraft through Technology of Transfer (ToT) route.

At Aero India 2021, AK Srivastav, Director Defence & Aerospace exchanged the MoU copies with R Venkatesh, Director Business Development, NAL in the presence of MV Rajasekhar, CMD, BEML. “This will help BEML to increase its footprint in the aerospace sector,” said Rajasekhar.

At the Aero India, Chief of the Army Staff Gen MM Naravane visited the BEML Stall. Gen Naravane was briefed by Rajasekhar and AK Srivastav, Director Defence on BEML’s ongoing projects related to aerospace and defence business.