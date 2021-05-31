Bengal Chief Secretary chooses to retire from service; Mamata appoints him chief advisor

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Hours after the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee refused to release Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay for central deputation, the latter retired from service and was immediately re-appointed by the State government as “Chief Advisor to CM”.
HK Dwivedi will now be the Chief Secretary.
Banerjee, on Monday evening, announced that Bandopadhyay has retired from service, as per rules, and has turned down the offer for extension of service. He is however re-appointed as her “Chief Advisor” for three years.
A Centre – State tussle broke-out Friday evening onwards after Bandopadhyay was asked to “report to Delhi, Monday 10 am”. No reason was cited. His reporting in Delhi was subject to release by the West Bengal government.
Bandopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was due to retire today (May 31), but was granted three-month extension. Banerjee pointed out that the chief secretary heads over a dozen committees related to Covid management and his retirement could pose a problem. Subsequently after Cyclone Yaas hit, Bandopadhyay was entrusted with rescue-rehabilitation work in the affected areas.
Bandopadhyay would have been the second Chief Secretary, after Samar Ghosh, under Mamata Banerjee’s Chief Ministership to have given an extension. He, however, now joins the list of IAS and IPS officers who have been re-appointed by the State in a different capacity post retirement – former Chief Secretary, Rajiva Sinha was re-appointed as Chairman of the State’s Industrial Development Corporation for a period of three years and Surajit Kar Purakayasta who retired as the DGP and was subsequently re-appointed State Security Adviser.
On Monday morning, two days after the DoPT’s recall order, Banerjee shot off a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and called the decision “unilateral” and “unconstitutional” and requested him to recall the transfer order.
While the exact reason for Bandopadhyay’s recall is not known, sources say it was triggered after the Chief Minister skipping a review meeting Chaired by the PM. Even the CM Banerjee in her letter to Modi had asked if the recall order was in any way related to the “Kalaikunda incident”.
On May 28, the Chief Minister was reportedly unhappy with the presence of Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA, Suvendu Adhikari and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the meeting which she claims should have been a PM-CM meeting only. However, Banerjee arrived at the meeting venue later, met the PM one-on-one in a 15 minute meeting where she handed over a preliminary report on the damages due to cyclone Yaas. The Chief Minister had initially said she was not fully aware of the PM’s schedule and denied the presence of Suvenudu Adhikari – her aide turned bête noire – at the meeting as a cause of displeasure.
In the letter on Monday she claimed that the “structure” of the meeting was revised to “include a local MLA” (referring to Adhikari who is the MLA from Nandigram) who had “no locus to be present in the PM-CM meeting”.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...