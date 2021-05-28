News

Bengal reports a steep decline in new Covid cases

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on May 28, 2021

Registers 12,193 new cases while deaths stood at 145.

Covid cases in West Bengal continued to witness a steep decline following an increase in recoveries, a fall in new Covid cases, and reduced deaths.

Active cases fell by 7,348 and stood at 1,09,806 on Friday, the state government said as per its daily health bulletin.

The state reported 12,193 new infections while recoveries were over 19,300. Deaths, on a 24-hr-basis, stood at 145.

Test positivity rate reduced substantially to 21 per cent. Daily testing stood at a little over 59,000, indicating an increase from 57,000 on a day-to-day basis.

