The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Centre to facilitate supply of 35 lakh Customer Premises Equipment boxes for optimal utilisation of the BharatNet infrastructure in the state.

AP Infrastructure and Investment Department Secretary, S Suresh Kumar, made a detailed presentation to Minister of State for Panchayat Raj and Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and Union Telecommunications Department Secretary, Neeraj Mittal, at a high-level meeting in New Delhi, on the progress of the BharatNet project.

AP State Fibernet Ltd is committed to providing affordable, high-speed broadband connectivity across the state, particularly focusing on rural and underserved regions. Since inception, APSFL has provided connections to over 9.7 lakh households, of which about 5 lakh connections are now active. In addition, 6,200 schools, 1,978 health centres, 11,254 Gram Panchayats, 5,800 farmer support centres and 193 telecom towers are connected by APSFL, according to a release.