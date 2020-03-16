News

Bhima-Koregaon case: SC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of Navlakha, Teltumbde, get 3 weeks to surrender

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah asked both the activists to surrender within three weeks.

The top court also asked them to surrender their passports forthwith.

The court had on March 6 extended till today the interim protection from arrest granted to both the activists.

Teltumbde and Navlakha had approached the high court seeking pre-arrest bail in November last year after a sessions court in Pune rejected their pleas.

Navlakha, Teltumbde and several other activists have been booked by Pune police for their alleged Maoist links and several other charges following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018.

All the accused have denied the allegations.

