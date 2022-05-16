Biological E cuts its Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax’s price to ₹250 a dose

Biological E Limited (BE) has reduced the price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, from ₹840 to ₹250 a dose, inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres. For the end user, the price would be ₹400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges.

“BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus,” the Hyderabad-based company said in a release on Monday.

The decision comes within weeks of BE receiving Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for children between 5 and 12 years of age.

The previous private market price for the vaccine was ₹990 a dose including taxes and vaccine administration charges. Corbevax is also offered in a single-dose vial, making it more convenient for vaccine administration. It eliminates vaccine wastage, which is a major advantage for private hospitals.

The Corbevax vaccination slot can be booked through the Co-WIN app or the Co-WIN portal for children aged 12 to 17.

So far, 43.9 million doses of Corbevax have been administered to children across the country and BE has supplied close to 100 million doses to India.

BE, in collaboration with Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, has developed Corbevax as a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Last month, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India also reduced the prices of their Covid-19 vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — to ₹225 per dose.