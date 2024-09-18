Four-term MLA and veteran communist leader Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami is a unique politician from the bastion of the religio-political organisation Jamaat-e-Islami in South Kashmir. From Kulgam Assembly constituency, which went to polls on Wednesday, Tarigami has won four Assembly elections and succeeded in building a secular cadre in the face of militant activity. In an interview with businessline, Tarigami explained why the political elements who were once responsible for election boycotts and promoting alignment with Pakistan, have suddenly become involved with Indian elections, who benefits from it and what is the possible fallout of such manoeuvres. Excerpts from the interview:

Q Is the BJP supporting Jamaat-e-Islami and Engineer Rashid’s party in the Kashmir Valley?

The BJP cadre here and in other places are openly saying that they are supporting the Jamaat and Engineer Rashid’s party. It is happening with the blessings of those in power. It is not happening in isolation. It has patronage from the central government with the aim to disrupt the voting pattern of the mainstream political parties.

The Jamaat-Islami candidates are contesting as independents because it is a banned organisation and it cannot field candidates officially. And the independents are saying that they are backed by the Jamaat. So a banned organisation is getting police protection. Obviously, there is an understanding with the administration.

Q How do people who have boycotted elections in the past now ask people to vote for them?

When they are being asked why you have suddenly started participating in elections when all along you have been arguing for self determination, they are openly saying that there are compelling circumstances. They have a political agenda.

From the beginning of the militancy in Kashmir, they have been arguing for not just self-determination but accession with Pakistan. They have waged armed struggle. Their interpretation of self determination was accession with Pakistan. What we are saying is a total turnaround. The BJP is using them. The question now is how they would sell it to the people. They are trying to explain to people about different circumstances and changed equations but I think people have found them out.

Q What has been the fallout of Engineer Rashid and Jamaat’s introduction in the elections?

They have created a confusion. It suits both the BJP and the Jamaat. It has helped them to weaken the mainstream political parties. Their agenda is to divide and weaken the mainstream political forces which are in opposition to the BJP. The purpose is to create a division of votes.

The gameplan then is to then use these independents is to help the BJP in forming the government in the State. Then they will hoodwink the people in the rest of the country that they secured a victory of democracy.

Q But is this gameplan working?