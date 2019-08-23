BL Cerebration Quiz: Team Capgemini wins Kochi round

Team Capgemini, represented by Rabisankar Saha and M Sethumadhavan, emerged the winner of the Kochi round of Cerebration Business Quiz organised by BusinessLine in association with Union Bank of India at Rajagiri Business School on Friday.

A Krishnaswamy, Deputy General Manager, Nodal Regional Office, Union Bank of India, Kochi, gave away the cash prize to the winning team, which will represent Kochi in the national finals to be held in Mumbai on September 7.

More than 40 teams participated in the preliminary round of 20 written questions on a wide variety of topics. The top six teams were Capgemini, SMS Cusat, Suguna Holdings, University College, Malayala Manorama, and St Thomas College.

The winners, Rabisankar Saha and Sethumadhavan, came all the way from Kolkata and Bengaluru to participate in the quiz. Though they were leading from the first round, it was a close end in the buzzer round. They answered the final question to win the quiz bagging 55 points. University College came second with 40 points and Suguna Holdings was placed third, with 35 points.

The competition saw some interesting and tough questions posed by the quiz master Miraj Vora from Quizworks. For instance: Marianne Moore, the famous freethinker poet, was invited for inputs and suggestions on the name of a car. Moore’s unorthodox contributions were ‘Utopian Turtletop’, ‘Pastelogram’, ‘Turcotinga’, ‘Resilient Bullet’, ‘Andante con Moto’ and ‘Mongoose Civique’ but none was selected, and something very easy as a first name of the founder was picked. Which infamous car brand is it? (Answer: Edsel).

Another question was: Which sports icon is behind this beautycare brand ‘Scentials Beauty Care and Wellness’? They launched One8 brand of fragrances for Virat Kohli and even a range of skincare products range called Arias after his daughter. (Answer: Mahesh Bhupati).

Or, this: From January till June, X had posted 3,600 tweets and 275 mentioned the ‘area’ in question and set up shop in the ‘area’. Contrary to this, Y, whose ‘area’ it was, posted a lot of tweets but in comparison to X, mentioned the ‘area’ only three times. Of course, Y had a bigger war to fight, but X’s social media in the last five years has seen a growth of almost 4,000 followers daily taking X to 9.3 million followers on the micro-blogging platform ensured Y lost this battle to X. Who is the winner of this Social Media battle (X), who is the challenger (Y) and what is the battleground (Z)? (The answer: X – Smriti Irani, Y – Rahul Gandhi and Z – Amethi.).

The Chief guest Krishnaswamy also won an audience prize when he answered correctly that “the average number of days in a human life” on the “significance of Reebok ad 25,915”.