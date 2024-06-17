bl.portfolio, businessline’s investment and personal finance offering on Sunday, along with LIC Mutual Fund, is organising an investors conclave in Coimbatore on Friday, June 21.

The investor conclave is meant for those seeking investment avenues for various financial goals and they can engage in discussion with the expert panel which will address the conclave. This will be the first of a series of investor conclaves in prominent centres around the country.

‘Retire with confidence’ is the theme around which the first conclave in Coimbatore will be centred. Retirement planning isn’t something you do when you are 60 and have the retirement benefits paid out by your employer, on hand. For a financially peaceful retirement, how much to save as well as how to save needs to be addressed even as you enter the workforce. With several factors such as inflation, longevity, and medical expenses to foresee and provide for, retirement planning is not easy. Rebalancing of accumulated corpus closer to retirement as well as wise decision making on how much to withdraw from the corpus later on, are crucial too.

The conclave aims put all this in perspective and answer your questions. It will feature a presentation on retirement planning by Parvatha Vardhini C, Editor, bl.portfolio. This will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic ‘Building retirement corpus through mutual funds’ featuring Dikshit Mittal, Fund Manager & Senior Equity Research Analyst, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd; Ravi Saraogi, Co-Founder, Samasthiti Advisors, Sheilendra Bhansali, Senior Partner, Kumbhat & Co, Chartered Accountants. The panel discussion will be moderated by Aarati Krishnan, Consulting Editor, businessline.

The event is only by invitation and will also be web cast live. Interested investors may contact 72990 30519. To watch the session live from 5.30 pm on June 21, one may visit newsth.live/BLIA2024PA.