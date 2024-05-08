AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the DMK regime burdening people by borrowing about ₹3.5 lakh crore is its 'achievement' that marked its 3 years in office and the public would soon prove that it is an "anti-people" government. Slamming Chief Minister M K Stalin for asserting that he has proved through deeds that his party-led government has delivered, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of being an "idle regime" and not useful for the people.

Palaniswami, also the leader of opposition, alleged that the DMK government has done no good for the people and did not fulfill assurances that would be beneficial to the people and the Stalin-led regime deceived the people.

"Burdening people by borrowing ₹3.5 lakh crore in about 3 years is the DMK government's achievement," Palaniswami alleged in a statement.

During the past 36 months, "no new schemes have been implemented," he claimed. On the contrary the DMK regime has "affixed sticker" on schemes launched or implemented during the AIADMK regime and it is an "achievement," he said adding another "achievement" was either "scrapping" or "delaying" schemes of the previous AIADMK dispensation.

Deterioration of law and order, the state being a "hub of drugs" were among the several accusations Palaniswami, a former Chief Minister levelled against Stalin's government.

The AIADMK top leader charged Stalin with not being "independent" and alleged that he was a "puppet" in the hands of his family members.

While the DMK often said its government is social justice-driven "Dravidian model" government, Palaniswami dubbed it as a "Yematru model" which could be roughly translated as a model of government that deceived people.

Furthermore, the AIADMK chief alleged: "People will soon prove that the DMK government is inactive, has no use and that it is anti-people." Marking three years in office, DMK President and Chief Minister Stalin on May 7 said he has proved through deeds that his government has delivered.

His "consistent action" since the last three years resulted in ensuring smiles on the people's faces, especially the poor, Stalin, who is also the DMK President said.

On May 7, 2021, the DMK captured power after being in the opposition for a decade.

On February 19, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, presenting the budget for 2024-25 had said the outstanding debt as on 31 March 2025 will be ₹8,33,361.80 crore.