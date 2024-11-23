India’s brand has transformed over the last decade, with a focus on ease of doing business, infrastructure development, and digital technologies, noted External Affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar spoke about the transformative role of digital technologies in redefining India’s global perception. Speaking at an event organised by the India Foundation, he said, “When we speak about the size of our digital transactions or the magnitude of our socio-economic schemes, the world truly stands up and takes notice,” he said. He added that India’s advancements in infrastructure and manufacturing, exemplified by the Make in India initiative, have further strengthened the nation’s image.

He highighted the role of India’s talent pool in addressing global challenges. “In an era where demographic shortages are beginning to bite, the value of talented Indians is ever more widely recognized. Many nations are now willing to partner with us in imparting skills and expanding education,” Jaishankar noted, pointing to increased international interest in Indian professionals.

Reflecting on India’s vaccine diplomacy during the Covid-19 pandemic, Jaishankar said, “India’s willingness to share vaccines when more developed nations did not left a deep impression, reflecting both respect for our industry and our willingness to act in global solidarity.”

He also noted that ‘immediate regions’ have valued India’s contribution. “Democracies appreciate a confident partner whose choices have helped universalize shared attributes. The immediate region values our emerging first responder posture and our contribution to global goods,” he said.

“”Bharat is a statement of authenticity, a reflection of being more comfortable in our own skin, drawing on our past while fashioning our future,” he added.

