Breaking the stalemate, agitating junior doctors on Monday held talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over their five-point demands, including justice for their colleague who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital in August.

The Supreme Court will continue hearing the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital suo moto case on Tuesday. A delegation of doctors reached Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata on Monday evening, and started the much-awaited discussion after the State government agreed to allow two stenographers, accompanying the medicos, to be present at the meeting to record the minutes.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Health Chandrima Bhattacharya were also present in the meet at the CM’s Kalighat residence.

‘Not budging from demands’

Prior to the meeting, the over 30-member delegation of doctors stated that they would stick to their five-point demands, including justice for the 31-year-old victim, removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and senior State health officials, and a safe environment at workplaces.

The body of the on-duty junior doctor was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage.

In a fresh letter to the junior doctors on Monday, the Chief Secretary invited them again to meet Banerjee at her residence. The proposed meeting on Saturday did not take place even after a doctors’ delegation reached her residence.

Before Monday’s meeting with the junior doctors, Banerjee told media persons that she was hopeful of an outcome from the meeting.

“We will come back after attending the meeting, discuss the outcome of the meeting with all concerned, and then announce our decision. There will be no compromise on our five-point agenda of demands,” one of the protesting junior doctors said.

Notably, the Supreme Court last Monday exhorted junior doctors to return to work by 5 pm, September 10, failing which the State government could initiate action against them.

Agitating junior doctors continued with their cease work, stating that they would remain steadfast in their resolve to pursue justice for the deceased junior doctor at the hospital.

