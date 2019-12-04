BSNL to foot October salary today, if not this week

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will credit October salary most probably on Wednesday, if not this week, while that of November would be delayed further.

The funds for the salary payment are from certain internal accruals and some from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), sources close to the development said.

As per the company’s policy, salaries are credited on the last working day of every month.

This was the fifth time that BSNL missed the salary date. The public sector unit had paid the August salary after an 18-day delay, while July wages were credited on August 5, and salary for the month of February was paid later in March.

The company had credited September salary on October 23, after a delay of 23 days.

“The salary issue is expected to continue till January or February as BSNL’s priority now is to complete the payment — statutory payments, life insurance and pension among others of staff who have opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme — by January 31, 2020,” a source said.

On Wednesday, BSNL employees conducted protest demonstration throughout the country demanding payment of October and November salary and no discrimination in salary payment to ITS officers on deputation.