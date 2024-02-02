Telangana has been sanctioned a Rs 5,071-crore budget by the Railways for the next financial year.

The total investment made by the Railways in the state was Rs 31,221 crore, according to a release from South Central Railway (SCR). Railway track of 142 km is being laid across Telangana State every year, as compared to 70 km each year during 2009-2014.

In the last 10 years, 414 RoBs and RuBs have been constructed. The Railways is redeveloping 40 railway stations in Telangana under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Already, 45 One Station One Product stalls have been set up at Railway stations across the state to promote local products.

The Budget has allocated Rs 2,52,000 crore to the Indian Railways for FY25. According to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, three major Economic Railway Corridors projects would be implemented and 40,000 km of tracks will be laid in the next 6-8 years, a release said.

