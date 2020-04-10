Busting some Covid Myths

1. Hand-dryers are effective in killing the virus

Hand-dryers cannot kill the virus

2. Exposure to sun’s rays can help prevent Covid-19

Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures above 25°C does not prevent the spread of Covid-19

3. Houseflies spread the virus

Till date, there is no evidence or information to suggest that Covid-19 is transmitted by houseflies. The virus that causes Covid-19 is primarily transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. You can also get infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing hands.

4. Eating garlic helps prevent infection

Garlic is a healthy food that may have some anti-microbial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak to suggest that eating garlic has protected people from the coronavirus

5. Covid-19 infections cannot be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates

Evidence so far suggests that the virus can be transmitted even in areas with hot and humid weather.

Compiled by Our Delhi Bureau

Sources: PIB Fact Check and WHO