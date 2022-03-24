BYJU’S announced as official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022

Edtech major, BYJU’S has been announced as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar.

Through this partnership, BYJU’S will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem, and assets, and run promotions to connect with football fans around the world. It will also create content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan. The World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

“FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We’re delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU’S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world,” said Kay Madati, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S founder, and CEO, said: “We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’s hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership.”

Byju’s product offerings include K-12, competitive exam preparation, early learning, coding and professional upskilling courses. Some of the products under Byju’s umbrella include Osmo, Tynker, Epic, Great Learning, Aakash, and Toppr.